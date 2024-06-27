Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for WaFd, Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WaFd in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get WaFd alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at $9,270,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WaFd by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 139,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,408,000 after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WaFd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,430,000 after buying an additional 123,575 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.