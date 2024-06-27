Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Lowered by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,117,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,237,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,678,000 after buying an additional 95,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Webster Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,331 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,072,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.