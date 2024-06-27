Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $218,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.