Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $96.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

