Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.11. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 71,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,244.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 24,011 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,767,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,505.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 71,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 161,140 shares of company stock worth $442,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

