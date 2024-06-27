Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $118.13 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

