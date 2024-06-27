Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Ennis Price Performance
Shares of Ennis stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ennis
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.