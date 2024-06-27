Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ennis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,144,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.