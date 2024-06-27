Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

