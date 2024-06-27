Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.
Institutional Trading of Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.