CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
CVR Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $76.38 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
