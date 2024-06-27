CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $76.38 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $820,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

