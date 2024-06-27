Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance
BCLI stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
