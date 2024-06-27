StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

