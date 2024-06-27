Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Price Performance

Avinger stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Avinger has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

