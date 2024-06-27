China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 5.7 %
CHNR opened at $0.82 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.
About China Natural Resources
