Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Owens Corning stock opened at $173.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.26. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,365 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $60,424,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

