Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

