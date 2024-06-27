Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
