United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) vs. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Critical Survey

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $1.05 billion 0.84 $255.76 million $9.27 3.29 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.86 $234.20 million $3.72 13.79

This table compares Golden Entertainment and United Parks & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Parks & Resorts. Golden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Entertainment and United Parks & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.16%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $59.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Golden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Entertainment and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 30.14% 1.13% 0.38% United Parks & Resorts 13.84% -88.59% 9.23%

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats United Parks & Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

