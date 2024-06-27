Financial Review: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) vs. GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pixelworks and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Pixelworks currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 180.65%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than GSI Technology.

This table compares Pixelworks and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $59.68 million 0.86 -$26.18 million ($0.39) -2.28 GSI Technology $21.76 million 2.99 -$20.09 million ($0.80) -3.20

GSI Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -33.22% -55.94% -22.24% GSI Technology -92.29% -47.40% -39.94%

Volatility and Risk

Pixelworks has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pixelworks beats GSI Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols. It also provides software and platform licensing products comprising Pixelworks Pro Software, a software that enables development and customize the look and feel of mobile products by use of various features, such as absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and others; and TrueCut Motion Platform, content creation tool which provides the ability to dial in a motion look on a shot-by-shot basis. The company distributes its products to integrators, branded manufacturers, and branded suppliers. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

