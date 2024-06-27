Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Clarus by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 360,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,183 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth $1,134,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 528,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 36.9% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Clarus has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $69.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

