Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

