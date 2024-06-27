Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 904,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,761,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 234,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.07. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

