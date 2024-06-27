Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE SWK opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

