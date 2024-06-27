Financial Analysis: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) & ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -204.78% -153.48% QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$10.06 million ($1.26) -0.08 QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and QT Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ENDRA Life Sciences and QT Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,948.29%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Volatility and Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QT Imaging beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

