Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$16.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

