Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 9th

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $296.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.13. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $120.74 and a 12 month high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,747 shares of company stock valued at $17,403,752. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

