Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.29.
APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $263.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.91 and a 200 day moving average of $251.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
