McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Down 0.7% on Insider Selling

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $257.15 and last traded at $258.61. Approximately 1,299,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,369,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.38.

Specifically, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

