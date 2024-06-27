Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 310856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRGS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Progress Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 10.29%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

