Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VGet Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $330.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Visa traded as low as $275.21 and last traded at $275.87. 1,429,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,522,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on V. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sensible Money LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 408,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $114,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.41. The stock has a market cap of $499.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

