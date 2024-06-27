Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Wedbush raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.