Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $172.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.52. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

