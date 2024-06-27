Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 6084045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.