Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.61. 125,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 781,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.
RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
