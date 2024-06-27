Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.61. 125,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 781,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

