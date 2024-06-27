Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.78.
ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
View Our Latest Report on ANET
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 103.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 804.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $334.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $345.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average is $277.25.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.