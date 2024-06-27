Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.78.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock worth $64,987,920. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 103.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 804.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $334.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $345.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average is $277.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.