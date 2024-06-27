Carvana Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 117,977 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 89,330 call options.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $126.57 on Thursday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Institutional Trading of Carvana

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $6,946,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,534,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,726,829 shares of company stock valued at $184,039,483. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 21.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

