Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $227.00 to $291.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 515,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 791,441 shares.The stock last traded at $229.61 and had previously closed at $222.90.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.