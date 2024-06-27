Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $137.75 and last traded at $138.94. 10,282,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 19,734,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.01.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400,154 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

