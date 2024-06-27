Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $175.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as low as $136.35 and last traded at $136.59. Approximately 384,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,535,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.22.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.13. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

