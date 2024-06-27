Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,093% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 call options.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after buying an additional 110,330 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

