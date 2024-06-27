Algonquin Power & Utilities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,117% compared to the average daily volume of 345 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $28,322,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 851.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,124 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $9,924,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $8,936,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

