Traders Purchase High Volume of Stride Put Options (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of 892% compared to the average volume of 763 put options.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 25.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stride Price Performance

LRN opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.