iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 88,813 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 753% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,414 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $100.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

