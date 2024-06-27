Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 18,945 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 254% compared to the typical volume of 5,359 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bit Digital Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $274.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
