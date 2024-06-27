ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $169.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 156.08 and last traded at 154.03. Approximately 3,206,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,405,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at 151.07.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 103.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $5,397,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 122.40 and a 200-day moving average of 109.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

