NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.80 to $15.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NU traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.31. 8,141,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 28,436,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
NU (NYSE:NU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
