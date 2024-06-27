NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.80 to $15.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NU traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.31. 8,141,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 28,436,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NU by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

