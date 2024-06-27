Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,351 put options on the company. This is an increase of 201% compared to the average daily volume of 2,109 put options.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.0 %

FYBR opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

