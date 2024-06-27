Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $22.42. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 358,954 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOLF. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 234.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

