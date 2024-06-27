eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $55.35 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 974722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

