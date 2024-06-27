Investors Purchase High Volume of Seres Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,571 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 223% compared to the typical volume of 1,415 call options.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 577.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 75,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

