Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $154.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $114.55 and last traded at $114.40. Approximately 2,458,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,235,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a market cap of $451.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.